Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meetings Around the World

Wherever you are in the world, there is a Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meeting that you can join! See below the complete list of Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meetings that you can join. To join a Zoom Crusade Prayer Meeting, just click on the Zoom link.

Host Country Language

Time Zoom Link to Join Canada French 5:00am EST UTC-4 (Sunday – Friday) https://zoom.us/j/96280557488 Canada French 5:30am EST UTC-4 (Saturday) https://zoom.us/j/96280557488 Canada French 8:00pm ATL UTC-3 Daily (Monday to Sunday) New Brunswick Maritimes time

Tous les jours, à 01h00 du matin à Paris,

19h au Québec et

20h au (Nouveau Brunswick in French) https://zoom.us/j/96280557488 Africa, UK, Ireland English 6pm Dublin GMT (Daily) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09 USA English 9:30am EST UTC-4 (Daily) https://zoom.us/j/96280557488 USA English 4:00pm EST UTC-4 (Daily) https://zoom.us/j/96280557488 Canada English 9:00pm EST UTC-4 https://zoom.us/j/96280557488 Korea Korean 8:00pm GMT+9 (Daily) https://zoom.us/j/95327393434 Vietnam Vietnamese 8:00pm GMT+7

(Mon, Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat)



7:00pm GMT+7

(Fri, Sunday) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130

(Monday to Saturday)



https://zoom.us/j/93978808686 (Sunday) Australia English 730pm ACDT -DST

UTC+1030 (Monday)



10am GMT +10 (Tuesday)



8pm AEDT – DST

UTC +11 (Wednesday)



2pm AEDT – DST

UTC+11 (Thursday)



10am GMT +8

(Friday)

8pm UTC +930

(Tuesday) https://zoom.us/j/94399024482

(All days except Tuesday evening)























https://zoom.us/j/99345381674 (Tuesday Evening)



Philippines English

Visayan 730pm GMT +8

(Daily)



12pm GMT+8

(Daily) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87260281694 Croatia Croatian 9pm Zagreb time (every Monday) https://bit.ly/Križarskimolitvenisusret Croatia Croatian 9pm Zagreb time (daily except Monday and Thursday) https://zoom.us/j/96074349637 Slovenia Slovenian 7:30 pm Ljubljana time (daily) https://zoom.us/j/96074349637 Poland Polish 8pm Warsaw time (Daily) https://zoom.us/j/95327393434 Poland Polish Monday to Friday and Sunday at 7am, Saturday at 6am Warsaw time (daily morning Rosary) https://zoom.us/j/95327393434 Poland Polish 10pm Warsaw time (daily evening Rosary except Saturdays and Sundays) https://zoom.us/j/98051791910 Czechia and Slovakia Czech and Slovak 8pm Prague and Bratislava time (Daily) https://zoom.us/j/96280557488 Hungary Hungarian 7.30pm Budapest time (Daily)



Saturday Budapest time 12 midnight Prayer Vigil https://zoom.us/j/93978808686







https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09



Romania Romanian 9pm Bucharest time (Daily) https://zoom.us/j/87260281694 Albania Albanian 7.40 Tirane time (Daily) https://zoom.us/j/98051791910 Ukraine Ukrainian 8.30pm Kyiv time (daily) https://zoom.us/j/96692536925 International Vigil Gethsemane Multilingual 9pm Central Europe Time (every Thursday) https://bit.ly/GethsemaneRegionalPrayerSession

German Speaking Countries German Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 pm Berlin Time https://zoom.us/j/93978808686

German Speaking Countries German Fridays – 3 pm Berlin Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09 German Speaking Countries German Tuesday 8 pm Berlin Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Central America and Caribbean Islands Spanish Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, 2pm Costa Rica Time, 4pm Puerto Rico Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Central America and Caribbean Islands Spanish Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, 4pm Puerto Rico https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Central America and Caribbean Islands Spanish Wednesday & Friday

9pm Costa Rica Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86111190311?pwd=T2VYUndKYzhyN0QzUlU1MlQ2ckZJZz09 Spain Spanish Monday to Friday, 10 pm, Madrid Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09

Spain Spanish Sunday 3 pm, Madrid Time https://zoom.us/j/93978808686 Spain Spanish Tuesday & Friday, 12 midnight, Madrid Time

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09 Netherlands , Dutch-speaking countries Dutch Every day – 6 am, Amsterdam Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107801276 Portugal Portuguese, Spanish Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday – 3 pm Lisbon Time https://zoom.us/j/99345381674 Portugal Portuguese, Spanish Thursday 3 pm Lisbon Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Portugal Portuguese, Spanish Thursday 9:30 pm Lisbon Time

https://zoom.us/j/93978808686 Belgium, Dutch-speaking countries Dutch Friday

3 pm. Brussels Time https://zoom.us/j/99345381674 Belgium, Dutch-speaking countries Dutch Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

3:30 pm Brussels Time https://zoom.us/j/89313069031 Belgium, Dutch-speaking countries Dutch Sunday 8 pm, Brussels Time

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107801276 Argentina , Paraguay, Bolivia Spanish Monday & Thursday 3 pm Buenos Aires Time

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Argentina , Paraguay, Bolivia Spanish Every day

9:00 pm and Thursday at 10 pm Buenos Aires Time https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09 France and other francophone countries French Every day

9 pm Paris Time https://zoom.us/j/93978808686 France and other francophone countries French Thursday & Sunday

4 pm Paris Time https://zoom.us/j/93978808686 Chile Spanish Friday 3 pm Santiago Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Chile Spanish Friday 8:30 pm Santiago Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9330122933?pwd=U0RSYUp4ZjcvYUR6ZTMzcUtPVnZUQT09 Italia Italian Every day 9 pm Rome Time https://zoom.us/j/9532739434 Colombia , Perú, Ecuador Spanish Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 3 pm Bogotá Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Colombia , Perú, Ecuador Spanish Wednesday & Friday 12 midnight Bogotá Time https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09 Philippines (Divine Mercy Chaplet) English Daily 3pm GMT+8 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87260281694 New Zealand English 730pm NZ DST GMT+13

(Thursday) https://zoom.us/j/98051791910 Indonesia Bahasa Indonesia

Sunday 7:00pm GMT+7 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130 Latin America & Europe Spanish speaking members Spanish, Portuguese, English Thursday 3pm Mexico City Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671



Latin America & Europe Spanish speaking members (Crusade Prayers) Spanish, Portuguese Monday & Wednesday

11:30 pm.

Mexico City Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86111190311?pwd=T2VYUndKYzhyN0QzUlU1MlQ2ckZJZz09 Mexico Spanish Tuesday & Thursday

9:30 pm.

Mexico City Time https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09 Mexico Spanish Tuesday & Thursday

12 midnight

Mexico City Time https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09 Denmark Danish Tuesday 7 pm Copenhagen Time https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 Singapore English 8pm GMT+8 (Tuesday) https://zoom.us/j/96263110596