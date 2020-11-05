jtmglobal.network

jtmglobal.network

Jesus To Mankind

Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meetings Around the World

Wherever you are in the world, there is a Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meeting that you can join! See below the complete list of Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meetings that you can join. To join a Zoom Crusade Prayer Meeting, just click on the Zoom link.

Host CountryLanguage
Time 		Zoom Link to Join
Canada                                     French5:00am EST UTC-4 (Sunday – Friday)https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
CanadaFrench5:30am EST UTC-4 (Saturday)https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
CanadaFrench8:00pm ATL UTC-3 Daily (Monday to Sunday) New Brunswick Maritimes time 
Tous les jours, à 01h00 du matin à Paris,
19h au Québec et 
20h au (Nouveau Brunswick in French)		https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
Africa, UK, IrelandEnglish6pm Dublin GMT (Daily)https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
USAEnglish9:30am EST UTC-4 (Daily)https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
USAEnglish4:00pm EST UTC-4 (Daily)https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
CanadaEnglish9:00pm EST UTC-4https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
KoreaKorean8:00pm GMT+9 (Daily)https://zoom.us/j/95327393434
VietnamVietnamese8:00pm GMT+7
(Mon, Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat)

7:00pm GMT+7
(Fri, Sunday)		https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130
(Monday to Saturday)

https://zoom.us/j/93978808686 (Sunday)
AustraliaEnglish730pm ACDT -DST
UTC+1030 (Monday)

10am GMT +10 (Tuesday)

8pm AEDT – DST
UTC +11 (Wednesday)

2pm AEDT – DST
UTC+11 (Thursday)

10am GMT +8
(Friday)
8pm UTC +930
(Tuesday)		https://zoom.us/j/94399024482 
(All days except Tuesday evening)











https://zoom.us/j/99345381674   (Tuesday Evening)

PhilippinesEnglish
Visayan		730pm GMT +8
(Daily)

12pm GMT+8
(Daily)		https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87260281694
CroatiaCroatian9pm Zagreb time  (every Monday)https://bit.ly/Križarskimolitvenisusret
CroatiaCroatian9pm Zagreb time (daily except Monday and Thursday)https://zoom.us/j/96074349637
SloveniaSlovenian7:30 pm Ljubljana time (daily)https://zoom.us/j/96074349637
PolandPolish8pm Warsaw time (Daily)https://zoom.us/j/95327393434
PolandPolishMonday to Friday and Sunday at 7am, Saturday at 6am Warsaw time (daily morning Rosary)https://zoom.us/j/95327393434
PolandPolish10pm Warsaw time (daily evening Rosary except Saturdays and Sundays)https://zoom.us/j/98051791910
Czechia and SlovakiaCzech and Slovak8pm Prague and Bratislava time (Daily)https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
HungaryHungarian7.30pm Budapest time (Daily)

Saturday Budapest time 12 midnight Prayer Vigil		https://zoom.us/j/93978808686



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09

RomaniaRomanian9pm Bucharest time (Daily)https://zoom.us/j/87260281694
AlbaniaAlbanian7.40 Tirane time (Daily)https://zoom.us/j/98051791910
Ukraine           Ukrainian8.30pm Kyiv time (daily)https://zoom.us/j/96692536925
International Vigil Gethsemane Multilingual9pm Central Europe Time (every Thursday)https://bit.ly/GethsemaneRegionalPrayerSession 
German Speaking CountriesGermanMonday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 pm Berlin Timehttps://zoom.us/j/93978808686
German Speaking CountriesGermanFridays – 3 pm Berlin Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
German Speaking CountriesGermanTuesday 8 pm Berlin Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
Central America and Caribbean IslandsSpanishMonday, Tuesday, Saturday, 2pm Costa Rica Time, 4pm Puerto Rico Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 
Central America and Caribbean IslandsSpanishMonday, Tuesday, Saturday, 4pm Puerto Rico https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 
Central America and Caribbean IslandsSpanishWednesday & Friday
9pm Costa Rica Time		https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86111190311?pwd=T2VYUndKYzhyN0QzUlU1MlQ2ckZJZz09
SpainSpanishMonday to Friday, 10 pm, Madrid Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
SpainSpanishSunday 3 pm, Madrid Timehttps://zoom.us/j/93978808686
SpainSpanishTuesday & Friday, 12 midnight, Madrid Time
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
Netherlands , Dutch-speaking countriesDutchEvery day – 6 am, Amsterdam Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107801276
PortugalPortuguese, SpanishMonday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday – 3 pm Lisbon Timehttps://zoom.us/j/99345381674
PortugalPortuguese, SpanishThursday 3 pm Lisbon Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671 
PortugalPortuguese, SpanishThursday 9:30 pm Lisbon Time
https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
Belgium, Dutch-speaking countriesDutchFriday
3 pm. Brussels Time		https://zoom.us/j/99345381674 
Belgium, Dutch-speaking countriesDutchMonday, Tuesday, Wednesday
3:30 pm Brussels Time		https://zoom.us/j/89313069031 
Belgium, Dutch-speaking countriesDutchSunday 8 pm, Brussels Time
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107801276
Argentina , Paraguay, BoliviaSpanishMonday & Thursday 3 pm Buenos Aires Time
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
Argentina , Paraguay, BoliviaSpanishEvery day
9:00 pm and Thursday at 10 pm Buenos Aires Time		https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09
France and other francophone countriesFrenchEvery day
9 pm Paris Time		https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
France and other francophone countriesFrenchThursday & Sunday
4 pm  Paris Time		https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
ChileSpanishFriday 3 pm Santiago Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
ChileSpanishFriday 8:30 pm Santiago Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/9330122933?pwd=U0RSYUp4ZjcvYUR6ZTMzcUtPVnZUQT09
ItaliaItalianEvery day 9 pm Rome Timehttps://zoom.us/j/9532739434 
Colombia , Perú, EcuadorSpanishWednesday, Friday, Sunday  3 pm Bogotá Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
Colombia , Perú, EcuadorSpanishWednesday & Friday 12 midnight Bogotá Timehttps://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09 
Philippines (Divine Mercy Chaplet)EnglishDaily 3pm GMT+8https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87260281694
New ZealandEnglish730pm NZ DST GMT+13 
(Thursday)		https://zoom.us/j/98051791910
IndonesiaBahasa Indonesia
Sunday 7:00pm GMT+7 		https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130
Latin America & Europe Spanish speaking membersSpanish, Portuguese, EnglishThursday 3pm Mexico City Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671  

Latin America & Europe Spanish speaking members (Crusade Prayers)Spanish, PortugueseMonday & Wednesday
11:30 pm.
Mexico City Time		https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86111190311?pwd=T2VYUndKYzhyN0QzUlU1MlQ2ckZJZz09 
MexicoSpanishTuesday & Thursday
9:30 pm.
Mexico City Time		https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09
MexicoSpanishTuesday & Thursday
12 midnight
Mexico City Time		https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09
DenmarkDanishTuesday 7 pm Copenhagen Timehttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
SingaporeEnglish8pm GMT+8 (Tuesday)https://zoom.us/j/96263110596 

