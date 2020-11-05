Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meetings Around the World

Wherever you are in the world, there is a Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meeting that you can join! See below the complete list of Daily Zoom Crusade Prayer Meetings that you can join. To join a Zoom Crusade Prayer Meeting, just click on the Zoom link.
|Host Country
|Language
Time
|Zoom Link to Join
|Canada
|French
|5:00am EST UTC-4 (Sunday – Friday)
|https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
|Canada
|French
|5:30am EST UTC-4 (Saturday)
|https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
|Canada
|French
|8:00pm ATL UTC-3 Daily (Monday to Sunday) New Brunswick Maritimes time
Tous les jours, à 01h00 du matin à Paris,
19h au Québec et
20h au (Nouveau Brunswick in French)
|https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
|Africa, UK, Ireland
|English
|6pm Dublin GMT (Daily)
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
|USA
|English
|9:30am EST UTC-4 (Daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
|USA
|English
|4:00pm EST UTC-4 (Daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
|Canada
|English
|9:00pm EST UTC-4
|https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
|Korea
|Korean
|8:00pm GMT+9 (Daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/95327393434
|Vietnam
|Vietnamese
|8:00pm GMT+7
(Mon, Tue, Wed, Thur, Sat)
7:00pm GMT+7
(Fri, Sunday)
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130
(Monday to Saturday)
https://zoom.us/j/93978808686 (Sunday)
|Australia
|English
|730pm ACDT -DST
UTC+1030 (Monday)
10am GMT +10 (Tuesday)
8pm AEDT – DST
UTC +11 (Wednesday)
2pm AEDT – DST
UTC+11 (Thursday)
10am GMT +8
(Friday)
8pm UTC +930
(Tuesday)
|https://zoom.us/j/94399024482
(All days except Tuesday evening)
https://zoom.us/j/99345381674 (Tuesday Evening)
|Philippines
|English
Visayan
|730pm GMT +8
(Daily)
12pm GMT+8
(Daily)
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87260281694
|Croatia
|Croatian
|9pm Zagreb time (every Monday)
|https://bit.ly/Križarskimolitvenisusret
|Croatia
|Croatian
|9pm Zagreb time (daily except Monday and Thursday)
|https://zoom.us/j/96074349637
|Slovenia
|Slovenian
|7:30 pm Ljubljana time (daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/96074349637
|Poland
|Polish
|8pm Warsaw time (Daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/95327393434
|Poland
|Polish
|Monday to Friday and Sunday at 7am, Saturday at 6am Warsaw time (daily morning Rosary)
|https://zoom.us/j/95327393434
|Poland
|Polish
|10pm Warsaw time (daily evening Rosary except Saturdays and Sundays)
|https://zoom.us/j/98051791910
|Czechia and Slovakia
|Czech and Slovak
|8pm Prague and Bratislava time (Daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/96280557488
|Hungary
|Hungarian
|7.30pm Budapest time (Daily)
Saturday Budapest time 12 midnight Prayer Vigil
|https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
|Romania
|Romanian
|9pm Bucharest time (Daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/87260281694
|Albania
|Albanian
|7.40 Tirane time (Daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/98051791910
|Ukraine
|Ukrainian
|8.30pm Kyiv time (daily)
|https://zoom.us/j/96692536925
|International Vigil Gethsemane
|Multilingual
|9pm Central Europe Time (every Thursday)
|https://bit.ly/GethsemaneRegionalPrayerSession
|German Speaking Countries
|German
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 pm Berlin Time
|https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
|German Speaking Countries
|German
|Fridays – 3 pm Berlin Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
|German Speaking Countries
|German
|Tuesday 8 pm Berlin Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Central America and Caribbean Islands
|Spanish
|Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, 2pm Costa Rica Time, 4pm Puerto Rico Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Central America and Caribbean Islands
|Spanish
|Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, 4pm Puerto Rico
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Central America and Caribbean Islands
|Spanish
|Wednesday & Friday
9pm Costa Rica Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86111190311?pwd=T2VYUndKYzhyN0QzUlU1MlQ2ckZJZz09
|Spain
|Spanish
|Monday to Friday, 10 pm, Madrid Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
|Spain
|Spanish
|Sunday 3 pm, Madrid Time
|https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
|Spain
|Spanish
|Tuesday & Friday, 12 midnight, Madrid Time
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130?pwd=VjZrU1RSbWJSTlVJWUticWNyVnUzZz09
|Netherlands , Dutch-speaking countries
|Dutch
|Every day – 6 am, Amsterdam Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107801276
|Portugal
|Portuguese, Spanish
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday – 3 pm Lisbon Time
|https://zoom.us/j/99345381674
|Portugal
|Portuguese, Spanish
|Thursday 3 pm Lisbon Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Portugal
|Portuguese, Spanish
|Thursday 9:30 pm Lisbon Time
https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
|Belgium, Dutch-speaking countries
|Dutch
|Friday
3 pm. Brussels Time
|https://zoom.us/j/99345381674
|Belgium, Dutch-speaking countries
|Dutch
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
3:30 pm Brussels Time
|https://zoom.us/j/89313069031
|Belgium, Dutch-speaking countries
|Dutch
|Sunday 8 pm, Brussels Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83107801276
|Argentina , Paraguay, Bolivia
|Spanish
|Monday & Thursday 3 pm Buenos Aires Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Argentina , Paraguay, Bolivia
|Spanish
|Every day
9:00 pm and Thursday at 10 pm Buenos Aires Time
|https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09
|France and other francophone countries
|French
|Every day
9 pm Paris Time
|https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
|France and other francophone countries
|French
|Thursday & Sunday
4 pm Paris Time
|https://zoom.us/j/93978808686
|Chile
|Spanish
|Friday 3 pm Santiago Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Chile
|Spanish
|Friday 8:30 pm Santiago Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9330122933?pwd=U0RSYUp4ZjcvYUR6ZTMzcUtPVnZUQT09
|Italia
|Italian
|Every day 9 pm Rome Time
|https://zoom.us/j/9532739434
|Colombia , Perú, Ecuador
|Spanish
|Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 3 pm Bogotá Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Colombia , Perú, Ecuador
|Spanish
|Wednesday & Friday 12 midnight Bogotá Time
|https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09
|Philippines (Divine Mercy Chaplet)
|English
|Daily 3pm GMT+8
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87260281694
|New Zealand
|English
|730pm NZ DST GMT+13
(Thursday)
|https://zoom.us/j/98051791910
|Indonesia
|Bahasa Indonesia
Sunday 7:00pm GMT+7
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85946662130
|Latin America & Europe Spanish speaking members
|Spanish, Portuguese, English
|Thursday 3pm Mexico City Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Latin America & Europe Spanish speaking members (Crusade Prayers)
|Spanish, Portuguese
|Monday & Wednesday
11:30 pm.
Mexico City Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86111190311?pwd=T2VYUndKYzhyN0QzUlU1MlQ2ckZJZz09
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Tuesday & Thursday
9:30 pm.
Mexico City Time
|https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09
|Mexico
|Spanish
|Tuesday & Thursday
12 midnight
Mexico City Time
|https://zoom.us/j/94436974066?pwd=OFZiM3NncWxEWEhNS2w5bitWVVplUT09
|Denmark
|Danish
|Tuesday 7 pm Copenhagen Time
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81636327671
|Singapore
|English
|8pm GMT+8 (Tuesday)
|https://zoom.us/j/96263110596
